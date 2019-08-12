Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given a $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) has been given a $16.00 price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie cut Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,521,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,144,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 426.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 69,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 56,210 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

