Redmond Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,852,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,108,000 after buying an additional 526,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,712,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,810,000 after buying an additional 3,299,786 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,089,000 after buying an additional 10,896,676 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,221,000 after buying an additional 9,917,488 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,967,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914,033 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,110,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,795. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.37.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.