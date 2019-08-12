Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $250,583.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

