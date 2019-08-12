Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR):

8/8/2019 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They wrote, “We remain highly optimistic that BA and its FDC combination will be approved on their respective PDUFA dates in late-February 2020. Further, we note that the Co. has bolstered its coffers with its recent $200MM revenue interest purchase agreement with Oberland Capital that added $125MM in 2Q19. Esperion reported 2Q results, with a lower- than-expected net loss of ($54.2MM), vs. our estimate of ($56.0MM). EPS tracked ($2.01) on lower shares outstanding of 27.0MM. RD spending totaled $42.8MM, slightly higher than our forecast of $40.0MM, which was offset by lower SG&A spending of $13.5MM, vs. our estimate of $16.0MM.””

8/6/2019 – Esperion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – Esperion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/29/2019 – Esperion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/18/2019 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Esperion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2019 – Esperion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/28/2019 – Esperion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2019 – Esperion Therapeutics was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2019 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

6/13/2019 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ESPR stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.99. 332,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,401. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.47. The company has a market cap of $995.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.65 per share, with a total value of $2,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,572,964 shares in the company, valued at $152,386,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,300. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,007,000 after acquiring an additional 225,205 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

