Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RYAM. Bank of America lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of RYAM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,809. The company has a market cap of $148.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $22.07.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.01 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 248.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

