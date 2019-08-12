Raymond James Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $54.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

