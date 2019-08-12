Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Up 42.4% in July

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Blossman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of RNGR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.00. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 3.30.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

