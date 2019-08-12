Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the June 30th total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

NASDAQ:RAND traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $2.87. 160,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 152.87 and a quick ratio of 273.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.