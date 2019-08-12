Quorum Health’s (QHC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Quorum Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quorum Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Quorum Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QHC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,655. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47. Quorum Health has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.25.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $442.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.01 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quorum Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Quorum Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Quorum Health by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quorum Health in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Quorum Health by 378.1% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quorum Health by 34.1% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.