QuarkChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.76 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $24.43, $18.94 and $51.55. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $36.99 million and $2.76 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.57 or 0.04260253 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00044575 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001097 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001007 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,113,716,585 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $32.15, $24.43, $5.60, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $51.55 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

