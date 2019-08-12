Qtum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $145.61 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $259.27 million and approximately $145.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00023736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, ABCC, CoinExchange and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001419 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,687,808 coins and its circulating supply is 95,937,788 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ABCC, Kucoin, LiteBit.eu, BitForex, EXX, OKEx, BigONE, Coinrail, Liquid, BCEX, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Gate.io, HBUS, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, DragonEX, HitBTC, Binance, Exrates, Bitfinex, Allcoin, Coinone, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Crex24, Huobi, Poloniex, Bibox, CoinEx, Bithumb, GOPAX, Coindeal, Coinsuper, Cobinhood, Ovis, Bitbns, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, Iquant, Upbit, LBank and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

