Purpose Slvr Buln Nn Cur Hdg Unt Etf (TSE:SBT.B) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Purpose Slvr Buln Nn Cur Hdg Unt Etf (TSE:SBT.B) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.18 and last traded at C$12.25, 7,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4,008% from the average session volume of 185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.35.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Slvr Buln Nn Cur Hdg Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Slvr Buln Nn Cur Hdg Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.