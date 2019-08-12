Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCMKTS:PMULF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCMKTS:PMULF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PMULF opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Pure Multi-Family REIT has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

