Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCMKTS:PMULF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCMKTS:PMULF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
PMULF opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Pure Multi-Family REIT has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58.
About Pure Multi-Family REIT
Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.