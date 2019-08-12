ProxyNode Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $71.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. ProxyNode has a market cap of $60,913.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 115,969,448 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

