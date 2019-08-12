Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $370.30

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370.30 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 371.69 ($4.86), with a volume of 242495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386 ($5.04).

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital raised their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Provident Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 578.57 ($7.56).

The firm has a market cap of $948.40 million and a P/E ratio of 16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 407.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Paul Hewitt bought 13,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,962.40 ($65,284.72). Also, insider Robert East bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £21,900 ($28,616.23). Insiders have bought a total of 157,453 shares of company stock worth $76,176,107 over the last quarter.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

