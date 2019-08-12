Providence First Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Providence First Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Providence First Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,839,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 800,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,586,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,301. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

