ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Down 42.1% in July

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PRPH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProPhase Labs stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of ProPhase Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

