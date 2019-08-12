Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Progressive worth $42,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $3,635,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 3.4% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 381,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Progressive by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 40,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,755,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,162 shares in the company, valued at $19,515,137.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock worth $5,483,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $79.30. The company had a trading volume of 807,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,006. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

