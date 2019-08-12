Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CEO Steven D. Bishop Sells 32,945 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PG opened at $116.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $293.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

