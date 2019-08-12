Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 281,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

Home Depot stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,831. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.20. The company has a market capitalization of $229.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

