Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.66

Shares of Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and traded as low as $14.36. Premier Investments shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 305,840 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$15.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08.

About Premier Investments (ASX:PMV)

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. It operates through Retail and Investment segments. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

