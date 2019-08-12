Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $9.32. Power REIT shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 7,128 shares.

In other news, CEO David H. Lesser purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $25,757.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,877.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Power REIT stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.73% of Power REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

