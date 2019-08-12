Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 393 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 541,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,627,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 151,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 688,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,682,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 159,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 21,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,357,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $227.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.