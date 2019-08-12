Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Lowered by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 476,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Pool makes up 5.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $91,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,884,000 after buying an additional 209,876 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,768,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,283,000 after buying an additional 96,890 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 735,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,290,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 712,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after buying an additional 72,684 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens set a $186.00 price target on Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

POOL traded down $4.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,595. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $136.83 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. Pool’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Pool announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.20 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,817.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Stokely sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,840,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,798.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,659 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,486 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

