Po Valley Energy (ASX:PVE) Shares Down 11.7%

Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE) was down 11.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 87,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of $32.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other Po Valley Energy news, insider Michael Masterman 5,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th.

Po Valley Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in the Po Valley region, Italy. The company's portfolio includes a total of four onshore assets and one offshore license covering an area of 1,400 square kilometers located north of Italy. It also owns and operates two gas treatment plants.

