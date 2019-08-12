PlayCoin [ERC20] One Day Trading Volume Reaches $498,959.00 (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $498,959.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00265003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008731 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.01274488 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000675 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021130 BTC.
- NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00094812 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000417 BTC.
PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile
Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]
PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.
