PlayCoin [ERC20] One Day Trading Volume Reaches $498,959.00 (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $498,959.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00265003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.01274488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021130 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00094812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000417 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

