Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pixelworks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.52 million, a PE ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, insider Todd Debonis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,372.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $51,900. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pixelworks by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114,148 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in Pixelworks by 8.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 529,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 21.7% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 57,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pixelworks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

