Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

