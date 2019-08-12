Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 755 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.73. 1,443,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

