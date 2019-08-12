Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up approximately 1.5% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,172,000 after purchasing an additional 467,757 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.59.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $4,700,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,183,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,866 shares of company stock worth $11,323,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 100,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,871. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.83.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

