PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHII) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHII) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.34. PHI INC/SH shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 9,360 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65.

About PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHII)

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for PHI INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.