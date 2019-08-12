Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Trading Down 1.4%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.39, 16,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 73,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43.

Pharmacielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

