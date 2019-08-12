Phantasma Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96,264.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $96,264.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029961 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002624 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00145647 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000844 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004376 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003777 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000427 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030872 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

