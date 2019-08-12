Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 485 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3,086.0% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 403,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,591,000 after buying an additional 390,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Claire H. Bristow sold 10,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 100 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $370.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 386,303 shares in the company, valued at $142,932,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,878 shares of company stock worth $3,327,825 and sold 60,000 shares worth $27,105,100. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $440.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.67. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.18 and a 52-week high of $488.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

