Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 512 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.36. 37 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.40. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $134.75 and a 52 week high of $188.59.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

