Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.03. 1,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $95.94.

