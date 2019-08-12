PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.80

PetroNeft Resources Plc (LON:PTR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 264800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $7.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89.

About PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

