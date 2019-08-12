Personal Wealth Partners Makes New $69,000 Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 21,212,570 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,381,583,000 after buying an additional 158,174 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,854,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,009,623,000 after buying an additional 138,011 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after buying an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,607,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $276,176,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.08. 59,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,831. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

