Perpetual Ltd Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19,805.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $226,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,709 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5,632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,182,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $267,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,441 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.25. 216,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,628,760. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.64. The company has a market capitalization of $542.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $9,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 112,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $20,460,090.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,833 shares of company stock valued at $111,076,865. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

