PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 219.1% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:PRT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.32. 66,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $89.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.85.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PermRock Royalty Trust will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 65.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 0.27% of PermRock Royalty Trust worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRT. Zacks Investment Research cut PermRock Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded PermRock Royalty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

