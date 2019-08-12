Periscope Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tuscan were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tuscan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,257,000.

THCBU remained flat at $$10.71 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

