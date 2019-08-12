Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $1.90 Million in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 191,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,094,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANDA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 25,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,417. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

