PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $88,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

In related news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,173 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $128.43. The company had a trading volume of 82,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

