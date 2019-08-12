PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,511 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13,410.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,285,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,360 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $16,182,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,424 shares of company stock worth $3,548,173. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

