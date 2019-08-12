Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Insider Arthur H. Penn Buys 9,000 Shares

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) insider Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $11.55. 44,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 289,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

