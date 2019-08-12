PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Invests $3.65 Million in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of PAR Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4,825.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.62. 2,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $394.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.10 and a beta of -0.23.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.