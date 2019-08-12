PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 2.7% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 47.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 694,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,536,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 392.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.11.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $95.42. 1,904,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.70. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $234.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

