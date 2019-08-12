Pegasus Partners Ltd. Takes $593,000 Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,455,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,609 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,018.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 703,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,784,000 after purchasing an additional 640,380 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,368,000 after purchasing an additional 354,718 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,273,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,243,000 after purchasing an additional 291,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 262,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

In other news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric Hansen sold 5,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $462,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $3,196,795. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $92.36. 15,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

