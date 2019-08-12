Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 1,252 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.42. 1,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,686. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.89 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

