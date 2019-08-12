Pegasus Partners Ltd. Makes New $886,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $2,463,007.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.11, for a total value of $4,833,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,363,295.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,242 shares of company stock worth $24,773,381. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of FICO traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $361.99. 3,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.84. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $170.26 and a 12 month high of $371.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

